MASTAS Episode 10: John Parr, "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion")

Joe Reid returns to request "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)", which gets us ALL up in the business of '80s movie songs and their inspirational key changes.

Plus, Sarah remembers horrifying high-school traditions and Mark recalls that time he invented a stupid dance.

THE VID

Learn more about David Gregory Byrne, who wrote this week's new wave theme song

Joe Reid, recent Extra Hot Great Game Time season winner

Grab the legal download of "St. Elmo's Fire." And while you're at it, get "Electric Blue" by Icehouse! And Starship's "We Built This City"!

And if you need to go into insulin shock, purchase David Foster's St. Elmo's Fire instrumental.

Then maybe watch St. Elmo's Fire the movie? If you want to enjoy Demi Moore's serious acting?

Then curl up with David Foster's book about the music industry.