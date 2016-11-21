MASTAS Episode 34: Chicago, "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is"

MASTAS loves dad-rock!

In particular, Sarah's dad loves Chicago, which gets us talking about the brassy horns of "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" Then Mark uses his "skeezy lounge lizard" voice, Sarah goes deep with road trip memories, and John Fogerty gets confused with J. Geils. Mark's dad won't be happy about that last one.

This week's theme song is by David Gregory Byrne. If you like MASTAS, won't you leave us a five-star review on iTunes? It helps our numbers and it makes us feel great. And definitely follow us on Twitter at TalkSongs!

Coming soon from MASTAS: Enya; a definitive Madonna ranking; and the worst of winter-holiday pop!

THE VID

NB: This version has the piano intro, cut for time from the radio edit but well known to those of us whose paternal units balked at fast-forwarding through the infernal tinkling before the horns came blasting to the rescue…

Hey, remember when Chicago was on the My Girl soundtrack? "Saturday In The Park" is probably the third of the three top tens Mark references in this episode. (…Remember when My Girl was released TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO?! Where does the time go.)

Chicago's IMDb page is pretty amazing, too (uncredited in a Northern Exposure episode playing "25 or 6 to 4")

J. Geils is no John Fogerty, but he tells a pretty kee-razy story about Keith Richards!

You'll be relieved to learn Peter "Et" Cetera has a Christmas album.