MASTAS Episode 9: Joplin Carlile LLC, "Get It While You Can" and "That Year"

It's wailin' ladies this week…

…with Janis Joplin's immortal "Get It While You Can" sharing the docket with "That Year," a cathartically sad song by Brandi Carlile. That leads us to Janis's enduring awesomeness, cover versions that trump the originals, and that time Mark thought he was reincarnated. Tweet us at talksongs to tell us about your Janis memories, your Brandi Carlile favorites, and the songs that make you feel it all.

THE VID

"Get It While You Can"

"That Year"

SHOW NOTES

Learn more about David Gregory Byrne, who wrote this week's theme song

Grab the legal downloads of the Janis and the Brandi.

Janis: Little Girl Blue on PBS, and Sarah's review.