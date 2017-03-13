NCAA (For Real This Time): Join The TN Bracket Group!
After years of food/culture brackets, why don't we do a real one?
Now that I root for the Tar Heels thanks to marrying into that faith, and since Princeton survived the first annual pointless Ivy tourney (when they already had a perfect record in league play, like, it's hard enough to care as it is, guys; quit raising the barrier), I actually kind of care about March Madness now?
Also, I had to watch Duke beat UNC live the other night and this is a coping mechanism. Anyway, if you'd like to join the TN league, the link is right here, and the comments will be available for all your venting needs. I hope you'll join us; I set the parameters so you can make two slates (I did a real one and an "In Praise Of Old Nassau-haw-haw-haw-haw That Is Nehhhhver Happening" one).
"But I…rootforDukedon'thitme." It's fine. Best of luck to y'all and I agree that Kennard should probably have won POY over my man Jackson. But that spirited and convincing defense of Grayson Allen is going to have to stand outside for a few more weeks because my manners got their limits.
Coolest hair in the tourney? Sweetest hook? Dumbest Final Four pick? (That's me.) Discuss!
Tags: college hoops Dirk Birthworthy Grayson Allen London Perrantes Luke Kennard Roy Williams shut up Duke that's Mister Alcindor to you young lady Theo Pinson
I always fill out a bracket based on what would happen if the mascots actually fought. I come in last but make myself laugh. (GO HEELS.)
I pick according to coach-handsomeness, which puts Villanova at the top every time.
Virginia's "Different" Tony Bennett is also handy for this purpose, IMO.
Hello hi Duke fan here (insert laughing Mumbly gif)!
Now that Brad Stevens and my boyfriend Fred Hoiberg have crossed to the dark side, Tony Bennett is #1 with a bullet in your Hot Coaches Chart, followed closely by Jay "God I love a Philly accent" Wright. I also see you, Mike White of Florida.