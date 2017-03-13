NCAA (For Real This Time): Join The TN Bracket Group!

After years of food/culture brackets, why don't we do a real one?

Now that I root for the Tar Heels thanks to marrying into that faith, and since Princeton survived the first annual pointless Ivy tourney (when they already had a perfect record in league play, like, it's hard enough to care as it is, guys; quit raising the barrier), I actually kind of care about March Madness now?

Also, I had to watch Duke beat UNC live the other night and this is a coping mechanism. Anyway, if you'd like to join the TN league, the link is right here, and the comments will be available for all your venting needs. I hope you'll join us; I set the parameters so you can make two slates (I did a real one and an "In Praise Of Old Nassau-haw-haw-haw-haw That Is Nehhhhver Happening" one).

"But I…rootforDukedon'thitme." It's fine. Best of luck to y'all and I agree that Kennard should probably have won POY over my man Jackson. But that spirited and convincing defense of Grayson Allen is going to have to stand outside for a few more weeks because my manners got their limits.

Coolest hair in the tourney? Sweetest hook? Dumbest Final Four pick? (That's me.) Discuss!