The Poppy-Fields Movie Couch Of Fame: The Long Kiss Goodnight

But is it long enough, with commercials?

Today's nomination comes from Charlie, who brings us The Long Kiss Goodnight. I've never seen it (me, browsing its IMDb entry: "Patch Abbott from Everwood is in this?!), so I'll let Chas take it from here.

lengthy? 121 minutes, but with TNT commercials considerably longer.

121 minutes, but with TNT commercials considerably longer. familiar/frequent? Seen on the reg through TNT/TBS through most of the early 2000s.

Seen on the reg through TNT/TBS through most of the early 2000s. classic/award-winner? Uhh, nominated for a Saturn, an Image, and a Young Artist Award?

Uhh, nominated for a Saturn, an Image, and a Young Artist Award? "Greetings, Professor Falken" (big payoff/long-shot victory a la WarGames)? She remembers an entire life that was repressed and then comes out victorious WHILE reconciling her true identity and the life she created out of her cover story. That's a pretty long shot. Plus using a plastic peeing doll to blow stuff up.

She remembers an entire life that was repressed and then comes out victorious WHILE reconciling her true identity and the life she created out of her cover story. That's a pretty long shot. Plus using a plastic peeing doll to blow stuff up. "Wanna have a catch?" (Pavlovian tear-jerk; anything with dads opens the ducts for this guy)? It's not dads, but I'm crying right now remembering her yelling at her daughter to be tough and not cry.

It's not dads, but I'm crying right now remembering her yelling at her daughter to be tough and not cry. quote-fest? Samuel L. at his quotable best: "When you make assumptions, you make an ass out of me and umption." And pretty much everything out of Brian Cox's mouth.

Samuel L. at his quotable best: "When you make assumptions, you make an ass out of me and umption." And pretty much everything out of Brian Cox's mouth. caper-ish or -adjacent camaraderie? Not so much with the capering, but unexpected sudden camaraderie is in full effect between the failure of a private dick and sexy assassin.

Not so much with the capering, but unexpected sudden camaraderie is in full effect between the failure of a private dick and sexy assassin. "forget you, melon farmer" (you own it, but will still watch bowdlerized TV verzh) I own this movie, but I'm pretty sure 90% of the frillion times I've watched it, it was on cable. There is no turning off the TV when TLKG is on. I use this movie not just to remember the correct lyrics to "I'd Really Love To See You Tonight," but as a key point in any Seven Degrees game as it features David Morse, Samuel L. Jackson, Geena Davis, Brian Cox, and Craig Bierko. If I can't get to someone from those points, I need to hang up my game. Thanks, Sars! I love this concept and, as always, your words!

Well, now I have to watch this. I do agree that it used to be on cable constantly 10-15 years ago, but does everyone else feel as fondly towards it as Charlie? Or…are you confusing it with The Long Goodbye like I always do? Discuss!

