Use The Word

February 2, 2017

Fundraising tee ahoy!

One of my more popular tweets, now in t-shirt form! Tank tops, v-necks, all the classics — in fiery TN red or, if you have some chill, a businesslike grey, which rhymes with "equal pay."

100% of the profits will go to Planned Parenthood! Or, if you like flags better, the classic TN Flag shirt is also back. Alas, 100% of those profits go to me. (Hee.)

Limited time on the Use The Word tee campaign, so buy early and often!

