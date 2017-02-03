Fundraising tee ahoy!

People who won't like you because you call yourself a feminist already don't like you because you're a woman. USE THE FUCKING WORD. — Sarah D. Bunting (@TomatoNation) October 17, 2016

One of my more popular tweets, now in t-shirt form! Tank tops, v-necks, all the classics — in fiery TN red or, if you have some chill, a businesslike grey, which rhymes with "equal pay."

100% of the profits will go to Planned Parenthood! Or, if you like flags better, the classic TN Flag shirt is also back. Alas, 100% of those profits go to me. (Hee.)

Limited time on the Use The Word tee campaign, so buy early and often!