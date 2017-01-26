Dear Revolutionary Sweethearts

I've (re-)discovered a few things over the course of the recent Days Of Rage. Some of them are great!

1. Actually doing something really helps with those feelings of powerlessness and where-to-start paralysis. You don't have to save the world all by yourself; you can't. We all have to rise up together so we don't fall apart. I signed up for Women's Guard, I'm keeping an eye on stuff at SwingLeft, and I have a Donors Choose giving page called Seeds Of Change.

2. It's a longish time ago now, but speaking of Donors Choose: remember when we did this? We raised over three hundred grand in a month. The internet's a different place now, but…

2b. …it's also kind of the same. It has a bunch of shitty trolls, nobody knows how to get any real consistent money out of TV recaps…and it is fairly bristling (I use that word advisedly) with smart, generous, furious, hilarious people from whom this national identity crisis is bringing out the very best. I already knew that, of course. I've seen it right here, many times. We must resist; we must also believe. We have to look each of us to the right and the left of us and believe in the people we see there, trust them to flank us, know they trust us the same. Everyone has someone at her elbow, whether it's who you think it is or not. "I really don't." Okay, email me. I'll come stand there. Hope you like cat hair.

It's easy to think the shittiest of everyone right now; facts in evidence, don't you know. But we can believe in ourselves and each other, too. And we have to. Resist; believe.

3. Resist; believe; rest. Take a break! You cannot care about the New World Orange 24/7; you will lose your damn mind. Remember that obnoxious column "Uncle Steve" King wrote that finger-wagged at us for caring about Michael Jackson's trial when people were dying in blah blah blah self-righteous-cakes? People can care about more than one thing, and also, fuck off, you can just build a moat around Maine and count your money in there if you want, which you don't, and your son seems cool on Twitter, but: seriously, don't tell people with real problems their lives. Anyway: making pop-bead jewelry in front of a Law & Order you've seen 16 times isn't just okay; it's recommended. I mean, or do it in front of CSPAN, I ain't your ma. It's the pop pop pop and the having a bracelet in five minutes that does the trick.

PFM is back to distract you in the next couple days. I've got a backlog like you wouldn't believe but keep sending me nominees! You could win a shirt! And!

4. The TN Store is a migraine-y mess right now! Sorry. Lots going on. I'm-a fix it, and I'm-a make "Yes, You Are" shirts and raise some money for Planned Parenthood.