Meet Loofah

I have another foster cat. Her provisional name is "Loofah," but I've already nicknamed her "Sweet Loo," because she is very sweet.

She's a grey/fawn tabby with white socks and chest. Looks about 7 months old; based on her big bunny feet, she still has plenty of growing to do. Spayed last week; no mites or diseases; claws present. ("Yeah, no kidding" – the guest room rug.) Her previous foster mom, who TNRed her and then wasn't able to finish up with the R part because Loo sat down in the street and started crying, thinks she got streeted by her people when she went into heat for the first time, because she seems well acclimated to humans (and mildly curious about, or at least not freaked out by, dogs or other cats). She's happy to get petted, and comes down from her preferred spot on the windowsill to snuggle and lean on me. I am told she's not big on squalling or knocking things down from desks, and so far so good, though I'm pretty immune to that foolishness by now.

…Action shot!

Loo is adorable and deserves a loving forever home. And while it has not escaped my notice that she looks like the love child of the Hobe (RIP) and Mabel, I do need to place this little niblet elsewhere — the two girl cats already in residence barely tolerate each other after three years, and while they don't seem to care that Loo is here so far, everyone's a diplomat when there's a locked door between them.

Is Loo the shmoo for you? Email me! bunting at tomatonation dot com. If you're all full up on felines, or not local, you still can lend a hand: tweet a link to this piece; post it on your Facebook page; Insta this pic of Loo and tag me.