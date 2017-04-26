The Vine: April 26, 2017

Dear readers: Should I ever move again AH HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAA [sob] obvs a trick Q, no I shouldn't. Anyway: shoes!

Hey, everyone. Finally portaged all m'shit to the Ridge of Bay and it's time to get back to the important business of finding y'all books and dresses with pockets and whatnot. Hit it, LB…

After dodging this particular bullet for my first kid, I got nailed with my second. My already large feet grew a half size during pregnancy and did not return to form once the baby arrived. I did try and wait it out, but six months and a couple of online-shoe-order returns later, the change seems permanent. This has boosted me from the difficult-to-find size 10 to the impossible-to-find size 10.5. The manager of a large-scale shoe-store chain location told me most companies don't make it.

As a fellow lady of style and significant stature, I thought you (or fellow similarly-sized members of the Nation) might have a shoe size at the larger end of the Brannock device and, therefore, some insight on where to find cute kicks to fit these canoes at the ends of my legs. If it matters, I'm a casual shoe gal: flats, low heels (preferably a wedge), sneaks, and boots. Bonus points for ease of obtaining/trying on/returning if necessary (as previously mentioned, mom of 2, which = ain't nobody got time for that). Also, I'm a cheapskate, though I realize biology may have forced my hand on this issue. Thanks in advance for any insight you can provide.

Lady Bigfoot

Dear Lady,

My feet sympathetically grew along with Gen's when she was pregnant with Master Stupidhead — or, after a lifetime of getting stood on, just…grew, although they didn't flatten out at all, so who knows. I also had the good fortune of stopping at a 9.75, which is sort of annoying in that sometimes I take a 9.5 and sometimes a 10, and I never know which it is, and some of my old 9s from my yoot still fit okay but others had to be stretched. But at least those sizes exist. A 9.5 is a four-leaf clover, but a 10.5 is a unicorn.

A few things to try, with the caveat that you will have to spend a little time on these after the kiddles go to sleep, because your size is rarer than mine: browse for what you like on Zappos, note down the styles you like, then head to Amazon, which sometimes has a wider range of sizes, as well as unpredictable sales. The return-shipping deal isn't as good, but you can find some of the fancier boots for a deep discount if you'd like to invest in, say, Swedish Hasbeens and not have to eat beans from the can to do it.

Second, if you don't have problematic feet — super-wide, high arches — you can grab a few of the styles from Old Navy/Gap/American Eagle each season. There is a sustainability issue there, of course, but they're cheap, they run big, and the faux-suede wingtips I got at Gap Outlet last fall are cute and comfy. A pair of fabric flats I spent eight bucks on at AE (and can launder) five years ago is still going strong. Yeah, sometimes they fall apart in three wearings but you can get lucky, and the price is right.

Third, focus on European/unisex or men's shoes and styles. The same penny loafer we pay $65 for in a ladies' 10 is, for some reason, $49 in a men's 7.5, and since you like casual styles, this could be a boon for you…especially when you're searching online. Just hunt for 41 or 42 and see what comes up.

And finally, and this is a variation on the advice all the style blogs give you about tailoring your shit, find the shoe guy near you — not necessarily the nearest shoe guy, mind you, but the guy who's like, "'Install a panini press in the left heel'? No problem, miss" — and bring him some 10s and tell him, look, I wear a size that ain't, please make it happen for me. This is another solution that could take some time to enact, time you don't think you have, but when the vintage boots that were giving you ingrowns for years, taunting you because they were so versatile and such a bargain and so frickin' tight, come over the counter smelling like chemicals and actually go on your feet in two seconds without Crisco, believe me, it is worth it. A good cobbler knows what's possible; tells you when it's a "name" shoe whether it's a risk to attempt stretching it; throws in sole-savers for free; and doesn't charge as much as the shoe costs. Like I said, it's a process, but once you find him, you'll see.

Or you can do the "buy an 11, jam a paper towel in the toe" thing, but IME it just makes you feel like you're in a clown shoe.

Readers, let's hear your tips and tricks so LB here doesn't have to live in Converse. (Not that that's an unworthy solution, come to think of it.)