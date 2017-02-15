Baseball

"I wrote 63 songs this year. They're all about Jeter." Just kidding. The game we love, the players we hate, and more.

Culture and Criticism

From Norman Mailer to Wendy Pepper — everything on film, TV, books, music, and snacks (shut up, raisins), plus the Girls' Bike Club.

Donors Choose and Contests

Helping public schools, winning prizes, sending a crazy lady in a tomato costume out in public.

Stories, True and Otherwise

Monologues, travelogues, fiction, and fart humor. And hens. Don't forget the hens.

The Vine

The Tomato Nation advice column addresses your questions on etiquette, grammar, romance, and pet misbehavior. Ask The Readers about books or fashion today!

Home » Headline, The Vine

The Vine: February 15, 2017

Submitted by on February 15, 2017 – 8:21 AM19 Comments

San Jose Mercury-News

Help! I love love true crime, but ever since I had a baby I get weepy when I hear about murder (especially kids or their parents dying).

Any non- (or less) murder-y true crime I could sink my teeth into until I toughen up again?

Mell

Dear Mell,

You might start with some documentaries about forgeries and con artists like The Art Of The Steal, Beltracchi, or Sour Grapes (the "forging" of high-end wines). Or you could go in an identity-theft direction, with various magazine pieces and documentaries about James Hogue and Frédéric Bourdin (I linked to a bunch of them here).

Another topic area is drugs, I guess, but 1) material about smuggling et al. eventually gets around to a murder or five and 2) if it doesn't, it's rather dull. I did just finish a quite solid investigation of a forgery-related series of bombings in the '80s, but…same problem.

Readers, hit us with some non-fatal bank robberies or something, won't you?

Be Sociable, Share!


Tags:              

19 Comments »

  • Matthew E says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    _The Cuckoo's Egg_, Cliff Stoll. Computer espionage in the pre-web days of the internet. Really good book.

  • Sarah D. Bunting says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    Oooh, that one's sitting on my to-read shelves. (Yes…"shelves" plural. It's an illness.)

  • Kari says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    What about some similar-type non-fiction that's focused on finding justice? Just Mercy or Picking Cotton?

    Two general non-fiction that I read last year that are strong on details but not crime were So You've Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson or Dark Money by Jane Mayer. Narrative or researched non-fiction might be a good way to go.

  • Shoshana says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    The Informant! Great book by Kurt Eichenwald, and mother vie by Soderbergh. Who knew an antitrust conspiracy could be so fascinating?

  • Shoshana says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    Ugh, autocorrect. "mother vie" was supposed to be "movie."

  • Gryph says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    The Great Pearl Heist: London's Greatest Thief and Scotland Yard's Hunt for the World's Most Valuable Necklace ( I do not remember any murder in this one, but it's a good read)

    On the subject of wine: The Billionaire's Vinegar: The Mystery of the World's Most Expensive Bottle of Wine

    The Glorious Deception: Not exactly true crime, but a mystery and the story is part of the inspiration for characters in the Prestige.

  • Lisa says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    I sent Sars down this wormhole a while back, but if you like documentaries, try http://crimedocumentary.com/. You can click on the non-murdery categories.

  • Matthew E says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:35 AM

    _All the President's Men_ also comes to mind.

  • attica says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    Portraits of Guilt by Jeanne Boylan. She's a criminal sketch artist, and her memoir isn't exactly murder-free, but it's a few layers removed. It's super interesting how she interviews witnesses to come up with sketches. (Her Unabomber one is the most famous.)

    +1 for Cuckoo's Egg.

    If you want to stoke some internal rage, Chain of Title is about corporate criminality in the foreclosure crisis. (Spoiler: Many were caught, none were punished.)

  • Sarah D. Bunting says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:10 AM

    Podcast-wise, you might try Criminal; it's about half non-murdery cases, I'd say.

  • Cora says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    Art crime! The stories go all over the world and there are rarely any murders or even violence! These are all books:

    The Gardner Heist: The True Story of the World's Largest Unsolved Art Theft

    Stealing Rembrandts: The Untold Stories of Notorious Art Heists

    Provenance: How a Con Man and a Forger Rewrote the History of Modern Art

    The Irish Game: A True Story of Crime and Art

    You can also just troll around the art crime genre and see what you find — but try to stay from stories of the Nazi lootings. Because, you know, Nazis.

  • cayenne says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    Another book about the Gardner Museum heist: Master Thieves: The Boston Gangsters Who Pulled Off the World's Greatest Art Heist by Stephen Kurkjian.

    Stolen art recovery: Priceless: How I Went Undercover to Rescue the World's Art Treasures by Robert K. Whittman with John Shiffman

    Art forgery: The Art of the Con: The Most Notorious Fakes, Frauds, and Forgeries in the Art World by Anthony M. Amore

    Diamonds!: Flawless: Inside the Largest Diamond Heist in History by Scott Andrew Selby and Greg Campbell

    Finally, auction house shenanigans: Sothebys: The Inside Story by Peter Watson

    Congrats on the baby & happy reading!

  • tittles says:
    February 15, 2017 at 2:33 PM

    I heartily second Mathew E's suggestion of The Cuckoo's Egg! It's a look at the beginning of cyber-crime, before anyone really realized such a thing was possible.

    I also recommend The Island of Lost Maps by Miles Harvey – "A true story of cartographic crime" – I found it fascinating and somehow charming.

  • Jen S 1.0 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 3:52 PM

    There's always the classics: The Great Escape! Nothing more cheery than escaping them damn Nazis!

  • Jen S 1.0 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 3:53 PM

    Oh, and also, Sars, I nearly passed out when I saw just the first sentence in the header because I thought YOU had a baby and was all verklempt and swoony.

  • veronicamers says:
    February 15, 2017 at 4:15 PM

    Another art crime one:

    Chasing Aphrodite by Jason Felch and Ralph Frammolino chronicling the Getty Museum's history of dealing antiquities

  • Daisy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:20 PM

    Spam Kings by Brian McWilliams is pretty good.

  • Amy says:
    February 16, 2017 at 11:39 AM

    I had the same problem – I was finally able to come back to true crime about 12 years after my first was born. But I still have problems with it…you're not alone.

    I've read a few of the above; Catch Me If You Can by Frank Abagnale is pretty good (solid movie, too), though it can be a little too '70's in how he describes women and sex. If you can get through that, it's pretty enthralling.

  • Wehaf says:
    February 16, 2017 at 11:43 PM

    I've always liked this article from The New Yorker on James Hogue (pictured up top): http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2001/09/03/the-runner

Leave a comment!

Please familiarize yourself with the Tomato Nation commenting policy before posting.
It is in the FAQ. Thanks, friend.

You can use these tags:
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>