The Vine: February 15, 2017

Help! I love love true crime, but ever since I had a baby I get weepy when I hear about murder (especially kids or their parents dying).

Any non- (or less) murder-y true crime I could sink my teeth into until I toughen up again?

Mell

Dear Mell,

You might start with some documentaries about forgeries and con artists like The Art Of The Steal, Beltracchi, or Sour Grapes (the "forging" of high-end wines). Or you could go in an identity-theft direction, with various magazine pieces and documentaries about James Hogue and Frédéric Bourdin (I linked to a bunch of them here).

Another topic area is drugs, I guess, but 1) material about smuggling et al. eventually gets around to a murder or five and 2) if it doesn't, it's rather dull. I did just finish a quite solid investigation of a forgery-related series of bombings in the '80s, but…same problem.

Readers, hit us with some non-fatal bank robberies or something, won't you?