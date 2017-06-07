The Vine: June 7, 2017

I need help building a professional wardrobe.

I'm a 40-year-old woman and have never had a job that has required one (I've mostly worn scrubs). I'm in the U.S. now, but will be moving next year to another country where clothes and shoes are prohibitively expensive; and because I'm not sure what industry I'll be in, I wanted to try to pull together a functional, multi-purpose work wardrobe before I leave.

I will probably need mostly business-casual, with one or two business-formal/interview outfits. I would like mix-and-match items so that I can do the most with the least. I am 5'2", US women's size 8-10 on top and 10-12 on the bottom, with a long torso and short legs. I'm a curvy pear in shape (big boobs, small waist, big hips, butt and thighs). I look good and am comfortable in unpleated, lower-waisted pants; fitted tops; wrap and retro/rockabilly-style dresses; woolly tights (but not nylons or leggings); and pretty much anything in stretch jersey. I struggle with button-down shirts; higher-waisted pants and skirts; empire-waisted dresses; straight, tight skirts that make it hard to walk; showing my legs, especially knees and up; stiff fabrics; and anything I have to iron. (I HAAAAAATE ironing and am no good at it.) I desperately need some nice-looking flat shoes too: I have small, wide feet and bad ankles, so I almost never wear heels. And finally, since there's still a fair chance that I'll end up in another job where scrubs are the norm, I'd like the clothes to be suitable for non-work-wear as well: that way, if it turns out that I don't need them for work I won't have wasted the money.

My wife is also looking to bump up her work wardrobe. She will probably need more business-formal wear than business-casual. She's 40 years old and 5'4" with an athletic build, but she wears men's clothes pretty much exclusively — or if they're not specifically men's clothes, they can't have any "feminine" styling, shape or features. Unfortunately, her boobs and hips often fight with the button-down shirts and pants she'd like to wear. She looks great in polo-style shirts but it's likely that those won't be formal enough for her to wear every day; collared shirts and dress pants are probably in order for her. I know there are now some online companies that make men's-style clothes for women's bodies, but they're all quite expensive and their return policies are not always helpful. If anyone has had good luck with a particular one, I'd love to hear about it. She typically wears men's Fluevogs as work shoes.

We're moving to a semi-tropical climate, so we need mostly warm-/hot-weather clothes, with warmer layering options for winter and for air-conditioned offices. We don't have a lot of money to put toward this, so I need to be budget-conscious. I usually don't mind spending a bit more on pieces that will last, but realistically I need to keep the whole thing to under $1,000 total for both of us. I know that will be hard, but international moves are criminally expensive so it is what it is.

So after all that information about my wife and me, and knowing what you know now, what would you say are the most useful items in a work wardrobe, and how do you get the most out of them? I would also appreciate advice about specific items, stores, designers, and styles to try. Thank you!

Cheers,

Late To The Game

Dear Late,

Stylists always say this, and nobody ever does it because it seems kind of Too Much for those of us who aren't in the fashion industry, but I think it's good advice for this situation: invest in some mix-and-match suiting from, say, Banana Republic or Tahari (which you can usually find at department stores, if you're going in person) and get it all tailored. This is probably particularly good advice for your wife, and while I'm over here mourning the loss (over two decades ago; shut up) of Joseph Bank's women's line, your bride can roll in, buy a suit, get three free, and have it all tailored onto her for no extra charge. The fact is, off-the-rack clothes won't and can't fit every body type, and the kind of tailoring we're talking about here — throwing in a princess seam; taking half an inch out of a waistline — is not that pricey.

I can't speak to current sources for business-y clothes; I dress like a Wes Anderson headmistress, and Boden is great for that, but might not fit the brief here. But whatever you do, don't cheap out on the shoes. A chunky black pair of Borns or Fryes will last you forever, look great with dresses or jeans, give you a little bit of height without feeling like heels, and most importantly will not torpedo an otherwise-cute outfit by adding a blistered limp to the proceedings. (Ditto a men's penny loafer; if you have the size for it and like men's styling in shoes, get the men's shoe. More comfortable and better made almost every time.)

Readers: any advice for either wife here? Secret sales? Bargains that turned out to be busts? Eileen Fisher System truthers? Let's hear it!