The Vine: May 3, 2017

How does the VineMind think I should best approach how much of my gastrointestinal disorder I should discuss with various people?

I'm not dumb, nobody really wants you to discuss your poop issues with them. But I'm currently getting treatment for possible UC/Crohn's disease (thanks, family history!) and not talking about it makes some situations uncomfortable, both professionally and personally.

I have a tight work group that frequently overshares. They know about my ruptured discs and how much PT I've been doing for a tear in my hip, I've heard about the foot surgeries, knee replacements, kidney stones, etc. of others. So to suddenly have a bunch of doctor's appointments I don't want to discuss comes across odd. Also, while I know I'm not obligated to say anything to my boss, if I get tight-lipped he's going to think I either have cancer or am looking for another job.

My friends are another story. I've discussed my issues with a few very close friends, and have said vague things to others. But I'm a runner and we all discuss a lot of bodily functions most people normally don't, so again with the "if she won't say what it is could it be CANCER?! [gasp!]" Additionally, so many social functions revolve around food. How do I turn down invites without it seeming like I'm ghosting people? If I attend, how much do I disclose about GI problems without making everyone lose their appetites?

Can you guys help me come up with good wording that doesn't make it seem worse than it is, but doesn't disclose too much or make anyone look at me forever after all "ew, poop girl"?

Signed,

I'm okay with no poop emoji gifts, thanks

Dear Poopmoji,

I went through a variation on this years and years ago when it became…explosively clear that I could not eat beef, or anything containing or having been cooked in the same place as beef, and here's the good news: nobody cares. I mean, your friends care to the extent that it's an anxiety-inducing hassle for you, and your boss cares if you miss work, but…basically nobody cares. Certainly nobody assumes it's cancer, and most people wouldn't think anything of a friend or co-worker not going into detail about a doctor's appointment. Nobody is nearly as focused on this as you are, and again, that's good news.

If you really can't bring yourself to discuss it at all, even vaguely, you will have to live with the social discomfort that causes, but here again, it feels to me like you have a distorted view — understandably, but still — of what it's okay for you to say, or like there's no middle ground between oversharing and "I'm not well NEXT QUESTION." There totally is, and almost everyone can infer here in 2017 from "Crohn's, enough said" and a vague circular hand gesture near your abdomen.

So: just do that. Say you're seeing your gastroenterologist today; they can figure it out. Declining invitations (which you don't actually have to do unless every single Evite you get is for a dinner party) doesn't actually require an explanation; just say you can't make it, and if it's in person or the host presses, mention that, until you've sorted out your symptoms a bit more, you'll have to take a rain check. Tack on a "not to worry, everything's basically fine," and change the subject — or suggest another, different social thing to do that doesn't involve a restaurant. And if you do attend, remember that food sensitivities are far more widespread and awareness of them is far higher than even 10 years ago. Everyone's got some damn thing: can't sit next to a Snickers because his kid has a peanut allergy, no pork for religious reasons, is a moral vegetarian. If something comes out that you can't eat, no-thanks it, period — you don't have to explain why, and if you feel that you do, just shrug, "Crohn's '90-Day Plan'" with heavy verbal air quotes and change the subject.

I know how fully poop issues can take over one's consciousness, so when I tell you that it's not a big deal to other people, I don't mean to sound judgy or to minimize the literal pain in the ass you're enduring. It suuuuuucks, and feeling like you can't talk about it is lonely. But as with so many concerns and fears we have socially, other people's interest in shit not their own, whether literal or figurative, tends to be both minimal, and more kindly disposed and compassionate than we may assume. So if you need to talk about it with your friends, you should (with some editing, perhaps, about matters like consistency, IYKWIM), and if you really would rather not, you shouldn't, but "Crohn's, don't get me started" and/or "I can't make it — next time for sure!" is not going to create a "that cancer-ridden shut-in IS FIRED!!1" firestorm, I swear to God.

Just take care of yourself first and foremost, and trust that people are okay with you not getting graphic. It's going to be okay.

(And for the record, if y'all want to convene the Diverticulitis Club in the comments, go right ahead. I ain't fancy and this is a safe space for shit-talk of alllll kinds.)