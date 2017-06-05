The Poppy-Fields Movie Couch Of Fame: Almost Famous

No, you're a golden god.

Almost Famous has three nominations in my inbox and many other mentions from nominators who figured it was already in the queue. Let's get right to the pitches from Greg, Sean, and the Couch Baron!

lengthy? "Theatrical cut was 123 minutes, but TV broadcasts routinely stretch it out to a TNT-special-esque three hours." – CB.

"Not as much as it used to be, when it played on F/X a lot back in the day, but it still shows up from time to time there, as well as on the pay cable stations." – Sean. classic/award-winner? "Yep, won Best Original Screenplay and was nominated and won a bunch of other awards including Oscars and Golden Globes. The soundtrack won a Grammy." – Greg. "Frances McDormand lost Best Supporting Actress to Marcia Gay Harden playing Captain Obvious in Pollock, and the film didn't even get nominated for Best Picture (not that I'm still bitter…)" – Sean. "Definitely a neo-classic, if partially for the nostalgic 'remember when Cameron Crowe could really make a movie' sentiment it stirs." – CB.

CB says not really, but Greg and Sean both point to the Rolling Stone cover story as a qualifier here. "Wanna have a catch?" (Pavlovian tear-jerk; anything with dads opens the ducts for this guy)? Here again, a divergence of opinion; Greg doesn't think so, but CB cites Sapphire's speech about loving a song so much it hurts. Sean: "Wouldn't say I cried, exactly, but I do get choked up a little when William and Penny say goodbye. Also, nowadays, it's admittedly a little tough to watch anything with Philip Seymour Hoffman as Lester Bangs and not get a little misty-eyed (especially when he tells William, 'The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you're uncool')."

"Jesus, yes. A partial list: 'Just blowjobs!' 'No, this is not Mary Ann with the pot.' 'You are rebellious and ungrateful of my love.' 'Feck you!' The entire Tiny Dancer scene, ending with 'You are home.' 'You are a dick.' And from my and Joe Reid's beloved Sapphire: 'Can you believe these new girls? They don't even use birth control! And they eat all the steak.' 'We all know what you did to him. I mean, everybody knows. Even Penny Lane.' And: 'This is the maid speaking.'" – CB, backed in most of these by Sean, though Greg thinks the soundtrack is the primary quotable. caper-ish or -adjacent camaraderie? "The band is on the verge of success and trying to finish a tour without falling apart (or dying in a plane crash). William is trying to write a story for Rolling Stone without becoming friends with the band, and letting the friendship influence the story." – Greg. CB notes Penny's sensei-ing of William and his "unabashed" love in return.

I really loved Almost Famous when I saw it in the theater, and I think I would still like it a lot if I saw it again…but for me, fucking Fabletics is rull tough to get past. Not that foxy mustached Crudup couldn't help me there, but I don't know if this one's aged so well for me.

I don't see this one pulling many no votes, though. Let's find out!

Should Almost Famous make the cover of PFM Weekly? Hell yes (83%, 137 Votes)

Hell no (17%, 29 Votes) Total Voters: 166

[Update 11/9/17: This one's Couch Of Famous!]

The Poppy-Fields Movie Couch Of Fame is here. To nominate your own PFM, email bunting at tomatonation dot com with a rundown of the criteria and your argument for why it deserves a cushion. If I use your entry, free loot shall be thine.