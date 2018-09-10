Holding The Line

Last of a dying breed.

The first X Douglas Bunting was my grandfather, C Senior. It’s unclear where my great-grandparents got the “Douglas”; the name means “from a dark river,” but they came from untheatrical farm people, so probably they just picked the first name that scanned and wasn’t “James.” C Senior met my grandmother on a trolley car when she felt faint. He fanned her with the afternoon Inquirer. Twenty years later, he felt faint himself in the cloakroom, and murmured to his friend, “I don’t feel right.” He was dead in an hour.

I don’t know much about him. He was easygoing. He liked steak. He could really wear a tank top for a Depression-era gent. He looked like me. Only these broad, blank stones remain after two generations, worn down smooth by the mythos of an early death. This is what I had, the amiable portrait beside the door of Grandma’s bedroom, and the black leather reading chair, the hobnails kept shiny, positioned at an angle next to the Dos Passos and Catton only he truly enjoyed, and unconsciously avoided by the living. And his nose.

The second X Douglas Bunting is my uncle, C Junior, by nature’s impish design the son who looked the least like him. The son who had to become him after he had gone, when Grandma came home from the committal and got in bed with her shoes and hat still on and stayed there until the next bank holiday, and when she arose and began to cook (a mixed blessing), he “borrowed” a car and moved to Florida to wait tables. C Junior told me before I went to college that boys would try things, and that if I did not want to try those things, I should grab anything sticking off these boys and pull. And twist. And call him “to deal with the body.” He was not kidding. It was good advice. We never dug a grave together, but if I’d needed one dug, he’d have showed up. C Junior walks pitched forward towards the fight, although he’s not much for walking, anymore.

C Junior is not much for much, anymore. I have heard any number of other ways to say that in the last few weeks. One gently arranged phrasing about grips or tides is as good as another. The veil is thinning, that’s a nice one. You could also say he is hung up in it, tangled in its hem, waiting for it to tear. Pull, I want to tell him. And twist. But he probably wouldn’t know me, anymore.

The third, and last, X Douglas Bunting is I. I too have a reading chair, and while it too is avoided, that’s because a white cat has taken full and sheddy possession. C Senior also had a furry white cross to bear; his was a Manx named Ruby, and mine is a jerk named Pearl. Yesterday, because the weather had turned, Pearl agreed to share, and I listened to The RFK Tapes and made a get-well blanket. The RFK Tapes told me, among other things, that “Softly And Tenderly” played at Robert Kennedy’s funeral. It’s a lovely comforting song, although I don’t know how aptly it plays for such a young man. “Beset,” we might have said of Kennedy, but weary? At 42?

The blanket grew and began to cover Pearl. I thought about brothers, and names, and who is waiting on the other side when we, we who are weary come home. Who is at the end of that great bright hallway, to take the hand that in a last gathering of courage pulls the veil aside and lets it drop behind him.

Jesus, the hymn says. It doesn’t seem sporting to complain, if He’s put Himself in charge of hospitality. But I picture someone else, known and yet unmet, first in the line, our own holy ghost, “watching for you and for me.” With a joke at the ready about his bride’s “innovative” recipe “variations,” because you may not believe in life after death, but the hilarity of my grandmother’s lima-bean creations is eternal. It is as much a part of the home in our Bunting hearts as a chair with a cat in it.

That line, somehow, unbroken.

Y’all know my next line. Happy birthday, Don.