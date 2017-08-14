The Vine: August 14, 2017

I started a new job a few months ago and I love it. The work is varied and what I like doing; my boss and co-workers are nice.

The only problem is the pay isn't great. A new job has just been advertised at the company where I previously worked. It was a nice place to work, but the job I had (and most likely with the new job) was kinda dull. But the salary is nearly £10,000 more per year than I'm making now. I'm not sure if I should go for it — there's a good likelihood that I won't get it — or stay with the job I love.

Other important info is that current job is part-time but involves an hour commute each way. Possible job is full-time, but only 20-30 minute commute. Financially, husband and I are doing okay, but the extra money would give us some disposable income for going out and holidays and fun stuff.

Signed,

Money vs happiness

Dear Hap,

Why not apply for the new job and see how things develop? You say you're not sure you'd get it, but there's no harm in putting in for it and seeing if you get an(-other) interview. You may get a "thanks for the interest, we're going another way" from Old Job that makes the decision for you.

In the meantime, make a pros-and-cons list for each job, and in addition to the extra money, and the dullness (not necessarily a bad thing, btw; I love what I do, but there are days when I wish it had more rote chores and downtime), and the commute, think about what each job is contributing to your career overall and your five-year plan for yourself. I don't know exactly what you do, so I can't say whether this is just a "job job," versus a possible stepping stone in a vocational climb; if it's the former, only you can assess how good either one is for your c.v.

But whichever it is, don't discount loving the current job and having non-problem colleagues. Yes, you know the company where you'd be applying for the better-paying position, so it's not a better-the-devil-you-know situation — but really liking your work and the people alongside whom you do it is sufficiently rare that the benefits of leaving should be significant. (Particularly if leaving might burn bridges. You don't mention that as a factor, but it's still something to consider.)

It sounds like the benefits are compelling — more money AND more free time — so this is a tough one. Hit us back in the comments re: how important either one could be for your résumé, and start making your list.