Dear Revolutionary Sweethearts
Dear Revolutionary Sweethearts
January 26, 2017 · 10 Comments

I've (re-)discovered a few things over the course of the recent Days Of Rage. Some of them are great!

Culture and Criticism

MASTAS Episode 34: Chicago, "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is"
November 21, 2016 · Comments Off on MASTAS Episode 34: Chicago, "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is"

MASTAS loves dad-rock!

Person, Place, Or Thing
September 10, 2016 · 35 Comments
We bought at the bottom of the market but still paid too much for our house, a creaking lemon held together by wood paneling and ancient nests of wiring.

Order Of The Shallows: US Open 2016
September 5, 2016 · 5 Comments
Hellew! Buntsy here. Welcome back to the tennis hotness rankings — now known to those with the secret handshake (oh yeah: that's you) as the Order Of The Shallows! And we've got a new pledge!

Order Of The Shallows: French Open 2016
May 30, 2016 · 3 Comments
Welcome back to the tennis hotness rankings — now known to those with the secret handshake (yeah: that's you) as Order Of The Shallows!

MASTAS Episode 10: John Parr, "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion")
May 13, 2016 · 7 Comments
Joe Reid returns to request "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)", which gets us ALL up in the business of '80s movie songs and their inspirational key changes.

MASTAS Episode 9: Joplin Carlile LLC, "Get It While You Can" and "That Year"
May 6, 2016 · Comments Off on MASTAS Episode 9: Joplin Carlile LLC, "Get It While You Can" and "That Year"
It's wailin' ladies this week…

MASTAS Episode 8: Jewel-erdome! "You Were Meant For Me" vs. "Hands"
April 29, 2016 · 4 Comments
Welcome to Jewel-erdome, where two wretched Jewel songs enter and only one leaves.

MASTAS Episode 7: Mazzy Star, "Fade Into You"
April 22, 2016 · Comments Off on MASTAS Episode 7: Mazzy Star, "Fade Into You"
Special guest Joe Reid joins us as we open the listener mailbag and pluck out Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You," our most-requested song.

The Vine: April 20, 2016
April 20, 2016 · 26 Comments
I'm getting married this summer. I'm thrilled to be marrying my favorite person after eight years together and if I were the sole decision-maker in the relationship, we would simply go to the clerk of …

MASTAS Episode 6: Jesus Christ Superstar's Noxious Balladry
April 15, 2016 · One Comment
There's a little Broadway and a little rage as we talk about "I Don't Know How To Love Him."

MASTAS Episode 5: Cam, "Mayday"
April 8, 2016 · Comments Off on MASTAS Episode 5: Cam, "Mayday"
In Episode 5, we've got a brand-new coffeehouse verzh of our MASTAS theme song — and lots of thoughts about the dramaturgical rigors of country music (…you heard us).