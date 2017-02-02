Culture and Criticism

Fundraising tee ahoy!
"I wrote 63 songs this year. They're all about Jeter." Just kidding. The game we love, the players we hate, and more.
From Norman Mailer to Wendy Pepper — everything on film, TV, books, music, and snacks (shut up, raisins), plus the Girls' Bike Club.
Helping public schools, winning prizes, sending a crazy lady in a tomato costume out in public.
Monologues, travelogues, fiction, and fart humor. And hens. Don't forget the hens.
The Tomato Nation advice column addresses your questions on etiquette, grammar, romance, and pet misbehavior. Ask The Readers about books or fashion today!
But is it long enough, with commercials?
We bought at the bottom of the market but still paid too much for our house, a creaking lemon held together by wood paneling and ancient nests of wiring.
Hellew! Buntsy here. Welcome back to the tennis hotness rankings — now known to those with the secret handshake (oh yeah: that's you) as the Order Of The Shallows! And we've got a new pledge!
Welcome back to the tennis hotness rankings — now known to those with the secret handshake (yeah: that's you) as Order Of The Shallows!
Joe Reid returns to request "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)", which gets us ALL up in the business of '80s movie songs and their inspirational key changes.
It's wailin' ladies this week…
Welcome to Jewel-erdome, where two wretched Jewel songs enter and only one leaves.
Special guest Joe Reid joins us as we open the listener mailbag and pluck out Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You," our most-requested song.
I'm getting married this summer. I'm thrilled to be marrying my favorite person after eight years together and if I were the sole decision-maker in the relationship, we would simply go to the clerk of …
There's a little Broadway and a little rage as we talk about "I Don't Know How To Love Him."